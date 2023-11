If you wanted an example of pulling success from the jaws of disaster, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix staged at the new 6.2 km track right on the famed strip stands as a pretty strong example.

Thursday’s opening practice session was over within 10 minutes of its scheduled 60 after a loose manhole cover caused serious damage to Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and then Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. The public relations nightmare was the tabloid journalist’s manna from Heaven.