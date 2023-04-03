After heartbreak, S’pore equestrienne Caroline Chew targets 2024 Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – Tribiani loves snacking on apples and carrots, and he enjoys getting scratches around his ears and back.

But the 19-year-old Norwegian Warmblood gelding, also known as Joey, resembles a petulant child when things do not go his way.

All these quirks are things the horse’s best friend, Caroline Chew, knows like the back of her hand.

National equestrienne Chew, 30, said: “He’s a very mercurial character. From day to day, he gets moody or he can feel quite different. But that’s just his character and we’ve learned to work together with it over the last eight years.”

It was their chemistry that led to a historic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Games, making the pair the first Singaporean duo to compete in equestrian at the Olympics.

But a freak accident led to an early exit – Tribiani was found to be bleeding from his mouth, resulting in their elimination from the individual qualification dressage competition.

The traumatic experience was not what Chew, a Washington-based lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, expected in her first Olympics.

She said: “It was difficult to deal with. Obviously, no one wants that to happen during an Olympic Games that happens once every four years, and you don’t even know whether in the next cycle, you’ll be good enough to qualify again.”

Tears were shed but the setback did not keep Chew off the saddle for long. She continued competing in major competitions such as the World Dressage Championship held in Denmark last August, where she placed 50th with a score of 69.146.

Chew, who trains five to six times a week, said: “The reason I juggle horse riding alongside a challenging career and commit so much time and energy to it is because I just love working with horses.

“And I’m very, very close to Joey, so I got back onto the saddle and continued to improve and enjoy our dynamic, which enabled me to move on from the incident.”