After big q-final battles, is Argentina-England finale a possibility?

The worst has come to pass, but it was a scenario we were all expecting before the Rugby World Cup began anyway – that two of the world’s best four sides would be out before the semi-finals.

Younger and powerful challengers France and Ireland, as we saw last weekend, were knocked out by heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand, respectively – it was the “Rumble in the Jungle”, George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali, on successive days.

But now comes a worse scenario – what if, after such monumental battles last weekend, the Springboks and All Blacks cannot back those performances up this weekend?

What if we get, with all due respect to those two nations, the nightmare final: Argentina vs England?

It could happen, and not just because it is technically possible.

Four years ago, England confounded their critics by outplaying the All Blacks, the defending champions, 19-7, in a pulsating semifinal. It was a demolition job that many observers, including former England players and coaches, described as the best-ever performance by an England team.

A week later, however, Eddie Jones’ men were totally dominated in turn by a South African side who had earlier in the tournament been beaten 23-13 by that same New Zealand team in the group stage.

True, England did lose first-choice tighthead proper Kyle Sinkler only minutes into the game with injury, replaced by veteran Dan Cole – who was suddenly required to play a full match rather than his usual second-half cameo.

And to do so against a powerful, take-no-prisoners Springboks pack that was augmented by their so-called Bomb Squad on the bench, who came on to squeeze an outmuscled England even tighter in the second half.

So was it a question of the Springboks truly being that much better than England?

The more likely explanation is that it is difficult to peak twice in two weeks and England, having played a superb, well thought out game against the All Blacks, were spent and couldn’t hit another high when required to in the final.

England probably played their best game, their final, one week early.

The Springboks, on the other hand, had a relatively easier semi-final against Wales and ended up travelling on a more desired, gradually upward trajectory, rather than one that required a team to hit a spike and then having to climb another one again immediately after.

The question then is: could the same fate that befell England in 2019 hit New Zealand and South Africa this time?