After a wasted US Grand Prix, Hamilton will be fired up for a fight

Something Lewis Hamilton said earlier on Sunday evening really struck home hard later on, once he and Charles Leclerc had had their afternoons wasted by their respective teams’ failures to set their cars’ ride heights correctly.

In the first corner in Qatar last time out he had cut in too sharply and taken both Mercedes into the gravel on the outside after sandwiching teammate George Russell between himself and Max Verstappen. Speaking of that error, he had said, “It was difficult after Qatar. I really felt like I let the team down, so I had to go through such a deep process to get myself back to here. It’s one of those experiences of ‘it’s not how you fall, it’s how you get back up’. I came here in the mood to fight hard, felt great and I’m really happy with my performance.”