After 47 races in 2023, Shanti Pereira’s most important sprints of the season lie ahead

SINGAPORE – The 2023 season has seen Shanti Pereira set not just records involving medals and times, but also the number of races she has completed in a season – 47.

But the 26-year-old is not running out of steam just yet, with the most important sprints of the year lying ahead at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Speaking to the media at Changi Airport on Friday after returning from a six-week European stint, Pereira was surprised when told that she had competed in 47 races this year already.

“Is it? I didn’t know that,” she said, noting that coming into 2023, she and coach Luis Cunha knew it would be a long season and they had a plan for it.

“It is the most races I have ever done (in a year),” she added. “That’s how the circuits are in Europe, where you try to compete as much as you can. It also acts as training races for me and... races are very taxing on your body.

“Every time I race, I make sure I fully rest and recover and do it all over again. We laid the foundations earlier in the year to prepare for these back-to-back competitions.”

Welcoming her at the airport were Singapore Athletics officials and her parents, father Clarence Pereira and mother Jeet Pereira, who shared an emotional embrace with her.

There were also some fans present. One of them, Rebecca Wan, 45, requested an autograph and a message from Pereira for her 10-year-old daughter Sophie Lock, who idolises the sprint queen.

Since February, Pereira has competed in 16 meets and 43 individual races – which include heats, semi-finals and finals – in New Zealand, Australia, Asia and Europe. She also participated in four relays.

Pereira will spend the next fortnight in Singapore before leaving for the Asiad, where she will start as the favourite for both the 100m and 200m. Her personal bests are 11.20 and 22.57 respectively, which are the fastest times in Asia for both distances this season.

Pereira’s coach Luis Cunha, who is on a short break back in Portugal before returning to Singapore, said that packing the calendar with races was something they had planned to prepare Pereira for a “special season”.

Noting that there were several major competitions in 2023, Cunha said there was always a risk of burnout. But Pereira has stayed fit and in form by following closely to her recovery plan, which includes ice baths, proper sleep routines, meditation, yoga and pilates.