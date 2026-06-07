Afghanistan’s Mohammad Saleem takes first six-wicket haul before India declare on 564-8

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Afghanistan's Mohammad Saleem bowls as India's Rishabh Pant watches on the second day of their only cricket Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on June 7, 2026.

Afghanistan fast bowler Mohammad Saleem picked up his maiden six-wicket test haul, as India declared their first innings at 564-8 before tea on the second day of the one-off cricket test on June 7.

Saleem, who took the key wickets of captain Shubman Gill (126) and Dhruv Jurel (19) in the morning session, dismissed India debutant Manav Suthar (28) with an angled delivery that took a slight nick on its way to the wicket-keeper.

A few overs later, the 23-year-old bagged his sixth wicket of the innings in emphatic fashion, uprooting Mohammed Siraj’s (22) middle stump with some reverse swing.

This test is just the second of Saleem's career, with the bowler having failed to pick up a wicket in his only previous match in the longest format.

All-rounder Washington Sundar (52*) kept the scoreboard ticking for India, however, and scored a composed half century before Gill made the decision to declare. REUTERS