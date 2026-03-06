Afghanistan sack T20 captain Rashid after World Cup exit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - Australia v Afghanistan - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - February 28, 2025 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan walks after losing his wicket, caught by Australia's Glenn Maxwell off the bowling of Ben Dwarshuis REUTERS/Asim Tanveer

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, March 5 - Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan was sacked as their Twenty20 captain on Thursday following their group-stage exit from the ongoing 20-overs World Cup.

Under Rashid, Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the 2024 edition of the global showpiece but they could not make the Super-Eights stage at this year's World Cup.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran will lead Afghanistan in their three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning in Sharjah on March 13, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team..." chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said in a statement.

"In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our team management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup."

The board also noted concerns regarding the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka later this month in Dubai, citing security concerns, following Iranian missile strikes in the UAE.

"ACB is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the region and is engaging in discussions with all stakeholders about whether the series can proceed ... as originally planned, both in terms of dates and venue," the ACB said. REUTERS