Afghanistan approve three-foreign-league annual cap for top players

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - April 21, 2025 Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary

KABUL, Jan 15 - Top Afghanistan players such as Rashid Khan can play a maximum of three franchise leagues abroad per year, alongside mandatory availability for a rebooted domestic competition, according to a new policy approved by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

The decision was taken at the board's annual general meeting in Kabul on Wednesday "to protect player fitness and mental well-being," the ACB said in a statement.

"This measure aims to manage workload and ensure peak performance for national duties," it added.

All players should be available for the five-team Afghanistan Premier League slated to launch around October 2026 in the United Arab Emirates.

Star all-rounder Rashid plays franchise cricket in India, the UAE, the United States, South Africa and England.

His teammates Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and teenager AM Ghazanfar also play in multiple leagues across the world.

Similar caps exist elsewhere. Pakistan restricts centrally contracted players to two overseas leagues outside the Pakistan Super League, while India does not allow its contracted male players to participate in any league abroad. REUTERS