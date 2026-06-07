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Afghanistan 28-1 at tea after India debutant Suthar takes first test wicket

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June 7 - Afghanistan were 28 for one in their first innings at tea on the second day of the one-off test against India at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

• After India declared on 564-8, openers Abdul Malik (16) and Sediqullah Atal (11*) looked to take Afghanistan into the tea break with all their wickets intact.

• However, India debutant Manav Suthar claimed his first test wicket on just his fourth delivery as Malik top-edged the ball up into the air and into the hands of Mohammed Siraj, who did well to run in and make a diving catch.

• Afghanistan trail India by 536 runs. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.