Afghanistan 28-1 at tea after India debutant Suthar takes first test wicket

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June 7 - Afghanistan were 28 for one in their first innings at tea on the second day of the one-off test against India at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

• After India declared on 564-8, openers Abdul Malik (16) and Sediqullah Atal (11*) looked to take Afghanistan into the tea break with all their wickets intact.

• However, India debutant Manav Suthar claimed his first test wicket on just his fourth delivery as Malik top-edged the ball up into the air and into the hands of Mohammed Siraj, who did well to run in and make a diving catch.

• Afghanistan trail India by 536 runs. REUTERS