AFF Championship: Shah Shahiran delighted with goalscoring debut 10 years after cheering on Lions as a fan

SINGAPORE – Ten years ago, a teenage Shah Shahiran was in the stands of the Jalan Besar Stadium, cheering on the Lions as they beat Thailand 3-1 in the first leg of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship final.

He could still remember that match clearly as it gave him goosebumps. His favourite player Khairul Amri scored and it motivated him to represent Singapore one day.

Fast forward 10 years and the 23-year-old midfielder has not only fulfilled his dream but also emulated Amri by scoring at the same venue in the same tournament to help Singapore beat Myanmar 3-2 last Saturday.

“This goal meant a lot to me and I was so happy to see my dad and family cheering me on from the stands,” said a beaming Shah, who made his international debut just nine months ago.

The Tampines Rovers player and fellow tournament debutants such as Ilhan Fandi, 20, and Ryhan Stewart, 22, also earned praise from coach Takayuki Nishigaya for their valiant displays and look set to feature again when the Lions meet hosts Laos in their second Group B match on Tuesday.

“They did not show any signs of nervousness and played like men. I believe they can improve more and become better players for Singapore,” said Nishigaya.

To that end, Shah can look up to his midfield colleague Shahdan Sulaiman. “I always watched Shahdan during my childhood days as he played in the same position as me. I learnt a lot from him when I played at Tampines in 2019,” he said.

Another former Lion – Noh Alam Shah – was a role model for Stewart, who was a half-time substitute against Myanmar.

The right-back recalled watching Alam Shah rack up seven goals, including a bicycle kick, as Singapore demolished Laos 11-0 at the National Stadium en route to their 2007 AFF Cup triumph.

“I remember looking up to Noh Alam Shah because I used to be an attacker. He scored an insane amount of goals against Laos. I’ve always followed (the national team) even when I was abroad,” said the former Young Lion, who has gone from strength to strength since joining Thai League 2 side Chiangmai FC in June.

For another youngster Farhan Zulkifli, being in the same squad as captain Hariss Harun and Zulfahmi Arifin – players he grew up watching – is an honour.

The 20-year-old Hougang United player, who can play as a winger or wingback, earned his first Lions call-up three years ago and is looking forward to his international bow, which could come in Vientiane on Tuesday.

“My goal is to be getting my first cap and making my debut for Singapore. It’s something that I dreamt of since young and I will give my best if called upon,” he said.