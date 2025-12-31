Aeris Nova the one to follow

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aeris Nova raced as Scentify in Australia where he boasted two wins, including this one at Moonee Valley under Ben Allen on Aug 26, 2023. Renamed Aeris Nova in Hong Kong, the Justify five-year-old will look to add a fourth win at his new home in The Chinese Club Challenge Cup (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Jan 1.

Race 1 (1,600m)

2 Jolly Jumper is at his third run since returning to Class 5. He came from wide barriers at his last two starts. His lead-in trial was full of merit. In a contest lacking early speed, he has the scope to take control in running, just as he did when landing his sole win.

8 Draco has been well supported in two runs since switching to the Brett Crawford stable. His latest effort came with excuses after an issue at the start.

3 Panda Legend is better placed back at Sha Tin and his last run can be forgiven, if assessed on his earlier solid form.

10 Gangnam Star has trialled well for his return and his most recent neck third suggests he is edging closer to another win.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Prestige Hall returned from a two-month break with a fourth, despite drawing the widest. It was the type of run that suggests a win is not far away.

1 Meowth posted a win and a second from three starts, all at Happy Valley. The switch back to Sha Tin is no concern given he has already proven himself, and his latest second out wide reads well.

4 Beauty Gemini makes his debut for the Tony Cruz stable and appears well prepared, following a series of solid trials that suggest he is ready to run a race first-up.

12 Winning Champion looks better placed stepping up in trip back at Sha Tin, after an okay eighth over 1,000m at Happy Valley.

Race 3 (1,200m)

6 Riding High has been a model of consistency since sliding into Class 5. Barrier 1 is key and Zac Purton combining with Douglas Whyte is eye-catching.

5 Run Run Timing is worth forgiving, as the well-backed favourite last start when he pulled up with an irregular heart rhythm. His earlier runs for the Ricky Yiu stable pointed clearly towards a win.

1 I P O Bros drops into Class 5 for the first time and looks well placed to make his mark, after producing his best run yet. He was held up at a crucial stage, seeing daylight only late, and flashed home to fourth.

4 Circuit Victory resumes on his second attempt back in the cellar grade. When successful at this level previously, he led from pillar to post, and similar tactics could make him hard to reel in.

Race 4 (1,200m)

5 Amazing Partners made a promising debut, closing strongly for third. With that experience under his belt, he looks well placed to deliver an early win.

6 Smart Golf was well supported on debut following a series of encouraging trials and, while he did not salute, he stuck on gamely for fifth. He has since won a trial in good style and natural improvement can be expected.

12 Speedy Smartie held his own when stepping up to Class 4 last start, sticking on well for fourth in a fast-run race. It was an effort that carried merit given the race shape.

4 Adorable Smile was a non-factor on debut from a wide draw. But his recent trial showed clear improvement and suggests he is capable of taking a sharp step forward.

Race 5 (2,000m)

6 Packing Hurricane is right down in the rating and has been up against it all season after drawing poorly. He has not been beaten far in his last two starts and a kinder gate brings him into play.

1 Supreme Mastermind failed to fire when stepped back in trip and up to Class 3. But his earlier run on this track and trip in this grade is the effort to assess him on.

5 Hakka Radiance can control this, if allowed to roll forward. He has already won three of five this season, but remains hard to knock from a map perspective.

2 Double Win has thrived since joining Manfred Man. The switch back to Sha Tin, alongside the rise in trip, looks the right recipe to bounce back.

Race 6 (1,400m)

10 Better And Better finds a race lacking early speed, which gives him the opportunity to make his own luck. He comes into this off a strong trial win. He is ready to break through for his first win.

5 Raging Rapids also shapes as one who can map handier than in recent starts. His sole career victory came when settling in the first four. A repeat of those tactics can see him feature.

9 Proud Box is open to improvement. The step-up in trip looks suitable and, after a fast-finishing third on debut, he has had little go his way in two subsequent runs.

4 Beauty Viva has been knocking on the door without delivering. But recent runs have been over further and the return to 1,400m, his best pre-import trip, could prove the key to unlocking him.

Race 7 (1,600m)

6 The Golden Knight has returned in good order with back-to-back placings, then stepped up to this trip and was never able to get a clear crack at them. That run had more merit than it read.

1 Endued comes through a similar profile, resuming from a wide draw and spending much of the home straight bottled up before charging late for second. With even luck, he remains a serious threat.

2 Etalon Or broke through for an overdue win three runs ago. Has held his form well since, most recently third to Little Paradise in Class 3. Drop back to Class 4 helps.

4 Rising Phoenix had all the favours when winning last start from barrier 1. He enjoyed a soft run throughout, and again he maps sweetly from the inside.

Race 8 (1,400m) THE CHINESE CLUB CHALLENGE CUP (G3)

7 Aeris Nova ran second to Light Years Charm three runs back. Then dropped to 1,200m, chasing home Patch Of Stars before beating a wide trip to prove too good when back to 1,400m.

4 Light Years Charm is better suited back to 1,400m, over which he is a six-time winner, after finding set weights company tough in the Jockey Club Mile. He will give away a head start but work into the race strongly late.

3 Packing Hermod goes particularly well fresh, boasting three wins from four. Like Light Years Charm, 1,400m appears to be his sweet spot.

10 Sky Trust comes into this nicely weighted in a race where those down in the handicap perform well. He arrives off a 1,200m win and is well placed to handle the rise in trip without issue.

Race 9 (1,200m)

7 A Time For Us made a strong debut impression, easing back early before charging home for fourth. His maiden win pre-import came when leading throughout.

2 Crossborderpegasus oozes talent but he has quirks. He was required to trial to the satisfaction of the stewards before returning to the races. On raw ability, he won three of five last season and, if he behaves, he looks capable of climbing higher in the ratings.

14 Rising Force resumes from injury but showed promise early, winning on debut over Patch Of Stars. Turf a query as all three runs were on the all-weather, but his return trials have caught the eye.

8 Lucky Candy debuts for Cody Mo and took a sharp step forward in his latest trial.

Race 10 (1,400m)

5 Ka Ying Attack continues to be undone by poor draws. But any improvement in race shape and luck, which looks likely from barrier 4, brings him firmly back into the equation.

9 With A Smile is building a handy profile, arriving off his second win at start seven and now stepping into Class 3. He could hardly ask for a better set-up, drawing barrier 1 to secure a sweet run in transit.

3 Six Pack remains a maiden after six local runs but is headed the right way. His latest fourth from barrier 10 had merit. It was also his first local run in blinkers.

6 Charming Legend comes through the same race and his effort is best forgiven. First-up off six months, he raced extremely wide and was never a factor.

Race 11 (1,200m)

2 Infinite Resolve returns fresh and brings a strong line of placings to Circuit Grand Slam, Patch Of Stars and Bulb General into this. That form holds him in good stead to finally break through.

10 Quartz Legend ran a slashing third from well off the pace on debut, but his second-up run on the all-weather can be forgiven. His trial between runs suggests he is on the right track.

1 Circuit Grand Slam confirmed his long-odds debut win was no fluke, backing it up with a strong-finishing third to debut winner Helene Supafeeling.

12 Tourbillon Golfer measured up in Class 3 when a narrow second. While he is yet to win at Sha Tin, two seconds suggest he is suited.