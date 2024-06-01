Advantage, gamesmanship? Not all agree it’s good for badminton

SINGAPORE – Loud boos were heard at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 31, when China’s world No. 6 Li Shifeng called for a medical timeout to attend to his right leg, just as his four-point run came to an end while leading 18-15 against home favourite Loh Kean Yew.

Li, who went on to win the quarter-final 21-19, 21-16 at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open, insisted later that he was “in pain”, though the crowd disagreed as they felt he was disrupting Loh’s momentum.

Clearly not a fan favourite, gamesmanship has reared its head increasingly in badminton and other sports, with tennis players, basketballers and footballers also among the culprits.

Gamesmanship is the practice of using questionable methods that are not against the rules, though they can sometimes border on unsportsmanlike behaviour, to gain a psychological advantage.

In the largely gentleman sport of badminton, it veers from the funny to the frustrating. To distract opponents, players sometimes move their racket in comical circles before serving.

They may also try to affect their rivals’ rhythm by serving too early or delaying it. Receivers may also raise their hand late to show they are not ready, forcing a re-serve.

French mixed doubles player Thom Giquel told Olympics.com: “Sometimes when you lose two or three points in a row, you want to change the shuttle even if it’s a good one.”

At the 2022 Japan Open men’s singles semi-final, Anders Antonsen and eventual champion Kenta Nishimoto were both culpable. At one point, the Dane indicated he was not ready, but when Nishimoto’s premature flick serve went long, Antonsen celebrated to claim the point. Ultimately, the umpire called for a repeat of the serve.

In a vodcast with former Danish player Hans-Kristian Vittinghus, Antonsen noted that “these are all small games to get the advantage in the game”.

He added: “There’s so much going on – the umpire, the commentators, the fans have absolutely no idea. Just assuming everyone is following the rules 100 per cent is absolutely not true. There’s so many small games going on during the match. It’s how the game works.”

Other gamesmanship attempts include frequent towel breaks and requests to dry the court, and walking in circles before getting in the ready position.

Then there is the excessive screaming, which women’s singles player Carolina Marin is infamous for.

The 2016 Olympic and three-time world champion explained to ESPN: “That’s my character. It gives me power and confidence on court. Sometimes I’ve to control it, but it’s a way of telling opponents that they don’t stand a chance against me.”