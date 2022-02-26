Admire Me 'when I take top honours'

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(2) JP TWO THOUSAND has been threatening and deserves a victory.

(1) EAGLE RIVER needed his last run and will put up a good fight.

(3) BEVOETERD, (4) EARL OF CARDIGAN, (6) COPERNICUS and (8) RED AURA are looking to fight out for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(3) PICARA was a close second in her last two runs. She could go one better.

(8) WALALA WASALA was not far behind in her second start. It could get close between them.

(2) CROWN PLAZA is dropping in distance which could suit.

(5) LA BANQUIERE and (1) LAZULI can place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) PASHASHA, runner-up in her last four starts, and (2) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS, runner-up in all her three starts, are the top chances. Defender Of Rights appears to have more scope for improvement and gets the nod.

(6) RAISING A STORM is ready for a big run after a lengthy layoff.

(4) MIDFIELD GIRL, (3) ARABIAN SKY, (5) ELUSIVE ROCKET and (8) ARDEN PARK warrant inclusion in the quartets.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

Stablemates (1) FENNEC FOX and (2) RIVER QUERARESS have each won two of three races and have beaten each other. On riding engagements, River Queraress appears to be stable elect. But Fennec Fox could have the early speed to keep going.

(3) SHOW TIME won well on debut and could go on.

(5) MAGIC TYCOON, who was blowing on debut, is 2kg better off with Fennec Fox for a 33/4-length difference.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) POWER BROKER beat (1) MAGIC TATTOO but Magic Tattoo turned it around subsequently.

(4) ARIVIDICIO was a length behind Magic Tattoo on debut after a slow start. With a 3kg advantage, the colt could turn it around.

(3) ODE TO THE OCEAN was hampered on debut but put the record straight the next time. Chance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Stablemates (1) THUMBS UP and (6) REMEMBER WHEN could get into the action. Remember When could come out tops over the minimum trip.

(4) BELLA CHICA, (9) BEQUEST and (3) MIND READER could have a say on collateral form.

(8) NAARAH beat (10) ALULA'S STAR and (11) SEEMYVISION but it could get closer on weight difference.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) ADMIRE ME, who is lightly raced, is improving all the time. The filly could take honours.

(3) SENTBYDESTINY is no slouch. If she settles, she could challenge strongly.

(10) BON VIVANT has matured. If she handles the wide draw, she could get into the action. But she is 1.5kg worse off Admire Me for a 21/2-length difference.

(12) PIN UP could hold off (8) ROSAPRIMA.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) BLONDE ACT is at his peak and should be there at the finish.

(7) CANADA SQUARE races in new surroundings. If ready, he should be right there.

(9) DUKE OF NORMANDY showed good improvement second-up. Chance.

(1) FORWARD SPELL also improved last time.