Acts of kindness in times of need

Circuit breaker restrictions have not deterred Singapore athletes from giving back to the community, with food giveaways and a fund-raiser among the things they have been involved with.

On Saturday evening, national footballer Yasir Hanapi and coach Syed Azmir partnered sandwich franchise Subway to deliver food for breaking fast during Ramadan to the underprivileged in a children's home. The two also conducted an online question-and-answer session with the children and demonstrated simple football drills the kids could do at the home.

"It was an engaging session with the kids and I'm glad that Subway Singapore invited me and Azmir to share our personal experiences with them," said Tampines Rovers midfielder Yasir, 30.

"I hope that by sharing some of the life skills I've learnt through football, they would have a better understanding of how they can achieve their own goals in life."

Former youth national player Azmir, 35, who coaches at a private academy, added: "I was happy to share my personal journey, both as a singer and a footballer, in the hope of inspiring these kids to have the courage to pursue their dreams, and not to give up, no matter what obstacles they may face."

Meanwhile, national goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud, who plays for Thai outfit Trat, Tampines defender Madhu Mohana and Lion City Sailors midfielder Aqhari Abdullah were involved in another campaign started by Ibrahim Che Mad, who founded Flair Football Academy early this year.

Ibrahim, 32, raised about $1,000 to purchase, pack and hand out 400 packets of briyani to essential workers such as delivery riders and drivers at the Primz Bizhub in Woodlands on Friday evening.

He said: "Earlier during Ramadan, I had also done a few initiatives like donating prayer mats to foreign workers quarantined at the Singapore Expo and those treated at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"Izwan, who was my junior (in the Tampines youth team), saw this and told me he also wanted to give back during this trying time. That's how we came up with the briyani drive, and many others stepped forward to help raise awareness or volunteer."

Separately, national pencak silat athletes Sheik Farhan, Sheik Ferdous and Nurul Suhaila have been busy raising cash for the Sayang Sayang Fund.

Started by the Community Foundation of Singapore, the fund has raised over $900,000 to help healthcare workers, isolated seniors and low-income families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Farhan, Ferdous and Suhaila, all world champions, encouraged people to upload a Instagram story or post of themselves doing 10 burpees, with the hashtag #BurpeesForSayangSayang.

The trio pledged to donate $5 to the fund for every video uploaded, up to $3,000, and have raised over half that amount, including contributions from donors.

"As athletes, we know how hard it is to stay active during the circuit breaker period, so we wanted to come up with a way to encourage people to be active," said Farhan, 22.