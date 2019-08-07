ActiveSG launches gymnastics academy, aim is to develop fundamental movement skills for young kids

SINGAPORE - Sport Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 6) launched the ActiveSG gymnastics academy, the 18th addition to its Academies & Clubs portfolio.

The move will see the national sports agency partner Singapore Gymnastics to offer classes and programmes geared specifically for children aged below six. It will be centred on beginner programmes and focus on developing fundamental movement skills for children to learn through exploration. With parents and caregivers alongside, the curriculum will allow for parent-child bonding while developing the children's locomotive and gross motor skills activities.

Classes will feature a colourful environment for learning and playing, and include equipment and instruction geared specially for each age group, with each hour-long class taking place thrice weekly over 10 weeks per season.

The plan is to engage about 500 children over the next 12 months.

Some 4,000 pre-schoolers gathered for the launch at the Singapore Sports Hub, with the event taking place in conjunction with the fourth edition of GetActive! Singapore 2019, the nationwide event which brings together Singaporeans from all walks of life to celebrate National Day through sport.

Senior Minister of State (Culture, Community and Youth) Sim Ann was the guest of honour and she said that the aim of the academy was to provide quality coaching and programming for the young, as well as improving the vibrancy of the sport eco-system.

"The ActiveSG Gymnastics Academy provides more opportunities for children to be engaged in sport. The academy will not only be a platform to instil lifelong habits of physical activity and healthy living, but is also a place for our young to socialise and make friends with those from diverse backgrounds."

Lai Chin Kwang, Chief of ActiveSG at SportSG, said: "The academy's focus on fundamental movement skills for the young will assist in a child's physical, social and cognitive development, as well as provide a safe and fun environment for children to develop their motor skills.

"We are excited to partner Singapore Gymnastics to grow the participation base, and to see people to reap the benefits of a healthy and active childhood."

Karen Norden, general manager of Singapore Gymnastics, said that the partnership will deliver quality gymnastics programmes to children across Singapore.

"We see gymnastics as the nursery of sport in Singapore as it develops a child's fundamental movement skills. The KinderGym programme will allow children to experience and love movement. This innovative partnership will increase accessibility to gymnastics across the nation.

"Singapore Gymnastics is excited to deliver programmes that will produce athletes on par with the best in the world, and also encourage all Singaporeans to lead active lives from an early age."

Parents who wish to find out more information may visit https://www.myactivesg.com/Programmes/Academy/Gymnastics.