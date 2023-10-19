Aces overcome Liberty to win second straight WNBA title

Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis holds the WNBA Championship trophy after defeating the New York Liberty to win 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and owner Mark Davis celebrate after winning the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon is interviewed by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe after winning the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis holds the WNBA Championship trophy after defeating the New York Liberty to win 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; The Las Vegas Aces celebrate after defeating the New York Liberty to win the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

NEW YORK -The Las Vegas Aces became the first team in more than 20 years to repeat as WNBA champions after holding off the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals on Wednesday.

A'ja Wilson, named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals, produced 24 points and 16 rebounds to help the Aces recover from a 12-point deficit in Brooklyn.

New York had appeared on track to keep their first Finals campaign in 21 years alive, with guard Courtney Vandersloot leading with 19 points, but an error-filled second half cost them dearly.

"We fought through so much adversity during the season and we just kept the main thing the main thing," said Wilson.

"We cried together, prayed together, and now we popping champagne together."

The Aces were out of sync early on with starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes sidelined due to injury and coughed up eight turnovers in the first quarter.

New York had a commanding lead at halftime thanks to standout performances from forward Betnijah Laney and Vandersloot but Las Vegas came alive in the third, outshooting the home team 23-12.

A clutch jump shot from Sabrina Ionescu put New York within one point with only seconds left but their frantic last-gasp attempts to clinch victory came up short.

"Credit to Vegas, they were down, they found a way," New York coach Sandy Brondello told reporters. "We fought but it wasn't our best game today."

Dubbed the league's 'superteams', the two sides had been on a collision course to the Finals, attracting enormous interest from fans in the best-of-five series.

"There were a lot of years that we weren't so super, but you can't build a super team in a couple of months," said Aces guard Kelsey Plum, who had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.

"It takes years and I'm just really proud of this group." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top