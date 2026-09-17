Abhishek blazes fastest century in full-member T20s as India sweep Afghanistan

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Sept 17 - India opener Abhishek Sharma smashed the fastest Twenty20 International century by a batter from a full-member nation on Thursday, blasting a 30-ball hundred as the hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 127 runs in Delhi to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

The 26-year-old hammered 108 off 34 balls, striking nine fours and 11 sixes before falling to Rashid Khan. His hundred eclipsed the previous India record of a 35-ball century set by stalwart Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Fellow opener and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson chipped in with 50 off 35 deliveries as India posted 221-7 after Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl.

Afghanistan's reply never took off as the visitors slumped to 47-4 and were eventually bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs.

Captain Ibrahim Zadran was the only Afghanistan batter to cross 20, making 25, while India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismantled the batting lineup with three wickets apiece.

"I feel it's all dependent on my process before every series," Abhishek said. "It's very particular for me, against who I play and their bowlers, how I'm going to utilise the powerplay... The way I play, it's very important for the captain and the coach to be on your side.

"You have to get surety. I feel this is because of them as well... It's very simple from day one. I just want to express myself. Just see the ball and hit the ball.

"You can't be sure you'll be doing well all the time, but the culture we've developed in our team is to dominate, and it's been going well so far."

India had already wrapped up the series with a seven-wicket victory in the second T20 on Tuesday, having opened the contest with another convincing seven-wicket win on Sunday.

"Definitely disappointed," Zadran said. "We improved a little bit in the powerplay. Totally happy with the intent...

"Yes, we will struggle a little bit in one or two series, but with time we will improve. If we don't have intent, it is really hard to beat international teams.

"We need to play more games and more series, especially against the biggest teams. That's how we can improve."

India next face Japan in a one-off T20 on September 22 before beginning their Asian Games campaign at the quarter-final stage six days later. REUTERS