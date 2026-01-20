Straitstimes.com header logo

A young star falls in an Australian Open full of hard lessons

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2026. Brazil's Joao Fonseca reacts during his first round match against Eliot Spizzirri of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Brazil's Joao Fonseca reacting during his 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 Australian Open first-round loss to Eliot Spizzirri of the US at Melbourne Park on Jan 20.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Rohit Brijnath

1573 Arena at the

Australian Open

resembles a blue field spotted with sunflowers. The yellow is the Brazilian shirts in the crowd and they’ve all come for the teenager. He’s 19, 188cm tall and wields his racket like a policeman’s truncheon.

On his best days Joao Fonseca can leave players bruised, but on Jan 20 he’s having one of his hardest days. His body can’t respond to the game’s demands. The 28th seed falls 4-6, 6-2, 1-6, 2-6 to Eliot Spizzirri in the first round and in an unforgiving Australian Open, it’s just another day replete with hard lessons.

