A swimmer’s story: One error, many tears and Olympic redemption

This is a story with a happy ending. It’s not about a fairy tale day. Instead, in the vast ledger of an athlete’s life, where defeats are registered and victories noted, it’s simply about a good day. A day which makes the decision to pursue sport as a career worth it. A day which vindicates practice and justifies the pain. A day which can’t erase the bad days but has the scent of a new day.

A day – or really two – in the life of swimmer Quah Ting Wen.

Every day, an athlete once told me, is not your day. It was not said as an excuse, or in resignation, but as plain truth. Athletes know this yet don’t easily accept this. They want every day to be their day and so they struggle for it, sacrifice for it and weep over it when it doesn’t come.

Weeping not necessarily because they’ve been beaten but because they’ve erred. Weeping that’s tough to forget if you hear it for it reminds you of something raw and broken.

Like Quah’s voice on the phone in October 2023.

Days earlier at the Asian Games she swims a relay and after thousands of them she knows her job. Wait, dive in, turn, touch. Her art requires constant decision-making – when to start a turn, when to take off from the blocks – and it’s stamped into the instinct.

But by 0.07 of a second she makes an error.

She takes off too early and because she’s a fine-tuned instrument she knows something is off. Know that she, 31, has done something she last did when she was seven. When she, the final swimmer, finishes, they come third but there’s no medal. She has left the blocks too early, the team are disqualified, she falls to her knees, bends over, weeps, the athlete beyond consolation.

It’s just not her day.

She writes an anguished, honest 427-word Instagram post. On the phone in Hangzhou I can hear pain and responsibility. “I am the oldest of the four swimmers, I should be leading the team. Me losing that opportunity was not just for myself, but all of us. I take that very seriously. I am very disappointed in myself.”

There’s nothing to say, only to listen. Journalists don’t comfort, they record stories of magic and missteps. This is the everyday of sport.

Athletes are brilliant sorcerers, for they offer us the illusion of perfection. Jeez, look at the goal! My god, what a shot! But ask anyone and they’ll tell you about errors, tiny ones, imperceptible ones, errors of feet, tactics, posture, technique. They win despite these errors and they lose because of them.

With errors it’s often about how many and the size of them and when. Some errors you can mend, like a goal missed, but some can’t be sutured. In the relay there’s no second chance and this is the brutality of sport and the challenge of it. Because the error, like scar tissue, has to be publicly explained, privately dissected, worn, managed.