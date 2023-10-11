Sports Talk Podcast

A ‘successful’ Asian Games for Singapore - We ask: Really?

In this episode of ST's Sports Talk podcast, its sports journalists analyse the recent Team Singapore performance at the Asian Games. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

ST Sports podcast

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.

After 15 days of competition, Team Singapore came away from the Hangzhou Asian Games with three golds, six silvers and seven bronzes. From Shanti Pereira’s history-making 200m win to the dominant triumphs in sailing, there were several individual performances to marvel at. 

However, the Republic’s largest-ever contingent had a worst-ever haul of golds and overall medals this millennium. This tally was also fewer than the previous Games in 2018 (four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes).

Despite the dip in performance, top sports officials hailed the Hangzhou outing as a “successful” one with “significant wins” for Singapore’s athletes.

ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by sports correspondent David Lee, journalist Kimberly Kwek and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath. They analyse if it was truly a successful Asian Games for Singapore and pick out other moments that stood out. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

6:23 Has this been a successful Asian Games for Team Singapore? 

14:10 Reporting on Shanti Pereira’s success and what’s next for the sprint queen 

19:00 How dominant was gold medallist and Paris 2024 contender Maximilian Maeder 

21:00 Teong Tzen Wei’s road back to a silver medal at the Asiad 

24:20 After Loh Kean Yew’s fall at the first hurdle in China, is there a need for a coaching change?

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

