A ‘successful’ Asian Games for Singapore - We ask: Really?

However, the Republic’s largest-ever contingent had a worst-ever haul of golds and overall medals this millennium. This tally was also fewer than the previous Games in 2018 (four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes).

Despite the dip in performance, top sports officials hailed the Hangzhou outing as a “successful” one with “significant wins” for Singapore’s athletes.

ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by sports correspondent David Lee, journalist Kimberly Kwek and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath. They analyse if it was truly a successful Asian Games for Singapore and pick out other moments that stood out.

Highlights (click/tap above):

6:23 Has this been a successful Asian Games for Team Singapore?

14:10 Reporting on Shanti Pereira’s success and what’s next for the sprint queen

19:00 How dominant was gold medallist and Paris 2024 contender Maximilian Maeder

21:00 Teong Tzen Wei’s road back to a silver medal at the Asiad

24:20 After Loh Kean Yew’s fall at the first hurdle in China, is there a need for a coaching change?

Read more: https://str.sg/ipZL

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

