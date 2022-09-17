A strong mandate

Lien Choong Luen will return to lead Singapore Athletics after he and his team were re-elected at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

His team trounced the challengers led by former SA vice-president Govindaraju Sinnappan 13-2. There was one abstention and one spoilt vote.

Lien, the general manager of ride-hailing firm Gojek, had been SA president for two years after being voted in by affiliates in September 2020. The term has since been expanded to four years.

His nine-man team are largely the same, with only vice-presidents Gary Yeo and Joe Yap stepping down.

"We are thankful for the support from the local athletics fraternity over the past two years and we are grateful for the mandate given to us for the next four years," said Lien.

"Our work continues with renewed purpose starting today."

At the Black Box Auditorium, the 44-year-old thanked members of his former and current slate, as well as the challengers and announced plans to take the sport forward.

He said that efforts behind the unsuccessful Singapore25 bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2025 would not be wasted as discussions are still ongoing with the relevant authorities to collaborate on the staging of a top-tier event that would "kick-start not just athletics in Singapore, but South-east Asia".

The national track and field body is also keen to build on its improved showing at the SEA Games, and aims to put up a strong show when the biennial event returns to Singapore in 2029.

In May, Singapore's athletics team picked up 11 medals (one gold, three silvers and seven bronzes) in Hanoi, a drastic improvement on the paltry three-bronze showing at the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

Infrastructure will be a key focus. Plans are afoot to make the Home of Athletics (HOA), formerly known as the Kallang Practice Track, an all-weather venue and a more conducive environment for athletes and technical officials to train and compete.