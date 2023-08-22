A serving of football with your food? Thai quartet spice up S’pore’s Women’s National League

SINGAPORE – In the day, Orapin Waenngoen works as a waitress at the Cafe Football Singapore in Woodleigh.

But at night, she laces up her boots for training at the Bukit Gombak Stadium.

It is an unusual off-season for the Thailand national footballer and her compatriots Sunisa Srangthaisong, Orapin Waenngoen, Pikul Khueanpet and Waraporn Boonsing, but this has been the routine for them since they arrived in Singapore about a fortnight ago.

The quartet, who have competed at previous editions of the Women’s World Cup, are full-time players back home but decided to embark on a new adventure here – working in the restaurant while playing for second-tier Women’s National League team Royal Arion.

Orapin, 27, even gave up her spot at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou for this stint, but she and her teammates are relishing the experience so far.

Royal Arion president Simon Tan, who is also the owner of Cafe Football and football facility The Arena Singapore, had recruited them after a friend in Thailand introduced him to the players’ club, BGC-CAS.

After watching a game, he asked if a few players could come to Singapore. But with the Thai league finishing at the end of July, the players could not be registered for Royal Aerion’s sister club Still Aerion, who play in the top-tier Women’s Premier League.

Speaking through a translator, goalkeeper Waraporn, 33, said: “We want to gain more experience in working at a cafe and whatever language I can pick up, I would want to learn.

“I’ve got no experience in working as a waitress. The culture in Thailand is that if you’re a footballer, you just get paid to play. We’re adapting and also having fun, this is a new life experience.”

Despite not speaking much English, the Thais have been quick to learn the language, even picking up some Singlish with phrases like “welcome” and “thank you ah” a part of their vocabulary now.

Adjusting to life on the pitch has been a breeze for these seasoned footballers. During a training session last week, Sunisa, who captained Thailand at the 2019 World Cup, was in her element on the field while dishing out commands to her teammates.

They starred in the team’s 13-0 victory over Bussorah Youths SC in their WNL opener last Sunday, with Orapin bagging eight goals, Pikul getting two and Sunisa scoring a penalty. The club will play Commonwealth Cosmos FC at the Toa Payoh Stadium on Sunday.

Tan is hoping that his club’s players can learn from the Thais over the course of the season, which ends in October.