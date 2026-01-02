A youth SEA Games? Multi-sport meet for athletes aged 17 and below proposed by Philippines

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's athletes at the 2025 Asian Youth Games. The proposed South-east Asian Plus Youth Games aims to help athletes prepare for such events.

SINGAPORE – Plans are underway for the introduction of a multi-sport competition for the region’s youth athletes, aimed at helping them prepare for the Asian Youth Games (AYG) and Youth Olympic Games.

To be called the South-east Asian Plus Youth Games (SEA Plus YG), the inaugural edition could be staged in Manila in 2028, reported several Philippine media outlets.

The reports said that Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino spearheaded the creation of SEA Plus YG, which will be held at least a year before the AYG for athletes aged 17 and under.

The AYG takes place every two to four years. Its most recent edition was held in Bahrain in 2025, with the next scheduled for Tashkent, Uzebkistan, in 2029.

According to the Inquirer.net, Tolentino will be the founding president of the Games and has already secured the support of eight other national Olympic committee (NOC) presidents of the SEA Games – Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam and Timor Leste.

Tolentino said: “The SEA Plus YG is South-east Asia’s answer to moulding athletes at the grassroots level, make them competitive at the AYG level and able and capable of winning medals at the YOG.

“Ultimately, the end goal is for these young athletes to have those strong foundations to contend at the Summer and Winter Olympics.”

He explained that the “Plus” in the competition’s name refers to at least one invited Asian NOC for each edition of the Games to provide added competition for the region’s young athletes.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) spokesperson said: “We will await further formal discussions with our colleagues at the SEA Games Federation and National Olympic Committees across South-east Asia.

“We welcome ideas to further develop youth sport in the region and look forward to more fruitful discussions ahead.”