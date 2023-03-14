A peek at the athlete at work

1. Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin, silat exponent
The martial artist does squats up to 190kg to help strengthen his legs.
2. Yip Pin Xiu, para swimmer
The backstroke specialist practises dips which replicate a movement at the end of her stroke
3. Cecilia Low, sailor
The Olympian hauls a sled using the same action she uses to haul sails in her workplace.
4. Quah Ting Wen, swimmer
The butterfly and freestyle swimmer does the bench-pull to build up her back and arms.
5. Zubin Muncherji, runner
The 400m runner uses a multi-hip machine to help produce more downward force.
6. Amanda Lim, swimmer
The sprinter does an elevated split squat to train muscles used while diving off the blocks and strengthen her knees.
7. Terry Hee, badminton player
The mixed doubles star uses dead lifts to toughen himself for a game full of lunges and side-to-side movement.
8. Lucas Ng, inline skater
The wiry athlete practises explosive push-ups with a 10kg weight on his back to bolster his arm and core strength.
9. Max Maeder, kitefoiler
The kitefoiler does a test to check how much force he can exert over a certain period of time.
Watch all the videos of the Singapore athletes below.