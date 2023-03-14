A peek at the athlete at work

Athletes spend hours in the gym doing simple exercises to help them in their sport. Some of them kindly gave Executive Photojournalist Ng Sor Luan and Assistant Sports Editor Rohit Brijnath a brief glimpse into their world.  

1. Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin, silat exponent

The martial artist does squats up to 190kg to help strengthen his legs.

2. Yip Pin Xiu, para swimmer

The backstroke specialist practises dips which replicate a movement at the end of her stroke

3. Cecilia Low, sailor

The Olympian hauls a sled using the same action she uses to haul sails in her workplace.

4. Quah Ting Wen, swimmer

The butterfly and freestyle swimmer does the bench-pull to build up her back and arms.

5. Zubin Muncherji, runner

The 400m runner uses a multi-hip machine to help produce more downward force.

6. Amanda Lim, swimmer

The sprinter does an elevated split squat to train muscles used while diving off the blocks and strengthen her knees.

7. Terry Hee, badminton player

The mixed doubles star uses dead lifts to toughen himself for a game full of lunges and side-to-side movement.

8. Lucas Ng, inline skater

The wiry athlete practises explosive push-ups with a 10kg weight on his back to bolster his arm and core strength.

9. Max Maeder, kitefoiler

The kitefoiler does a test to check how much force he can exert over a certain period of time.

