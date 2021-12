Call it a mother's intuition. For Grace Gan, there were three moments in Loh Kean Yew's life that convinced her that her youngest son could become a successful professional badminton player.

The first was in 2009, when the Penang-born 11-year-old surprisingly won Malaysia's National Junior Grand Prix Under-12 title, beating the more-fancied Lee Zii Jia - this year's All England champion - in the final.