A lucky charm wins it for Hwa Chong shooter Irvin Yeoh

SINGAPORE – A bear keychain on his tripod mount made all the difference for Irvin Yeoh on Friday, as the 16-year-old’s lucky charm gave him the boost he needed to win his first B Division boys’ 10m air rifle title.

The Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) student had purchased it in Bangkok, Thailand, last December while competing in the South-east Asia Shooting Championships to commemorate his first tournament abroad. Since then, it has never left his rifle mount.

With brown bear by his side, he calmly completed his 24-shot routine to clinch the gold medal with a total score of 246.6.

Irvin, who finished second in 2022, said: “Throughout the finals, I didn’t pay attention to what the announcers were saying and was just focusing on my breathing.

“I made a few mistakes which could have been avoided, like triggering too early which caused high shots. But towards the end I did bat back my feelings to do better.”

HCI coach Zhang Zuoqiang praised Irvin’s skill and mental fortitude.

Zhang, 47, said: “He is a talented player who makes adjustments very quickly, I need to correct him only once and he would know what to do.”

In the men’s 10m air pistol, Xinmin Secondary School’s Andrew Khoo, 16, overcame his nerves and a slow start to win back-to-back B Division titles.

Winning gold in the last edition gave him added pressure to repeat the feat, but Andrew said he “persevered and kept calm and did what I was supposed to do and didn’t let myself get affected by the scores”.

“I feel grateful to my parents and teachers who are always supporting me, and my coaches who are always helping me although my performance has its ups and downs,” he added.

The atmosphere at Safra Yishun’s Indoor Air Weapon Range remained lively throughout the day as a 200-strong crowd turned out to cheer on their schoolmates, clapping loudly and waving flags as they craned their necks to catch the action. Their enthusiasm was rewarded by a day of nail-biting action as both women’s finals went down to the wire.