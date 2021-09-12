A hub of love for Singapore sports couple Delvin Goh and Chelsea Sim

SINGAPORE - Love was in the air at the Singapore Sports Hub last month as the venue was the setting for a Team Singapore wedding shoot for national basketball player Delvin Goh and former taekwondo exponent Chelsea Sim.

Goh, 26, who plays for the Asean Basketball League's Singapore Slingers, met Sim, 25, in September 2019 at the athletes' corner of the Singapore Sports Institute, which is based at the Sports Hub in Kallang.

Sim, who retired from the national team recently, won a gold in women's individual poomsae at the 2015 SEA Games and has a silver and two bronzes across three editions of the biennial event.

Goh said in a recent interview with the Sports Hub's website: "Chelsea was getting a massage when I walked into the athlete's corner. The funny thing is, we have both been national athletes since we were 14 or 15 years old, participated in many SEA Games and stayed in the same hotels, but we had never met each other before that day."

Love blossomed after they started dating, as he added: "Both of us are very easygoing and are very understanding towards each other's commitments. I feel comfortable and happy around her."

Goh proposed to Sim in December last year and the couple got hitched on April 14. They decided to have their wedding shoot on Aug 26 at the Sports Hub as it "is a place that means a lot to us".

He said: "I want to lead a happy life with Chelsea, start a family, continue my basketball journey and start a business!"