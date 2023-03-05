A great player finds a great shot at a great moment

SINGAPORE – On the 13th hole on Sunday, finally it comes. After hours, after rain, heat, slush, after kilometres walked, after soaring irons and slapped drives, finally the truly great shot is unveiled.

A five-wood from 200m that’s a piece of athletic poetry.

The best shot you hit all day, I ask Ko Jin-young as she autographs caps later, the HSBC Women’s World Championship trophy glinting next to her.

“I think so,” she says.

Her caddie Dave Brooker, who once carried the bag for Lorena Ochoa and is familiar with the great shot, is in no doubt.

“Massive,” he says. “Biggest moment of the day.”

Great shots have a purpose, they send messages. They’re almost inevitable but you’re quite never certain when they will come. They’re worth waiting for, not merely because they’re lessons in technical virtuosity but also timing. In short, great shots are hit at precisely the right time.

It’s the right day for a great shot because a colourful army in the hundreds is following Ko, Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz. Clubs are swung and outstretched phone cameras capture their elegant rhythm. A small boy talks to his mother about hybrids, a gentleman sings “USA, USA” as Korda passes. This army is faithful, maybe they know the great shot is imminent.

Ko on Sunday is not the best Ko we’ve seen this week yet she finishes as the best player out of 66. That’s something. She hits only eight fairways but 17 greens. It’s a weird day, pleasant, then hot, then wet. Korda’s sunglasses come out, then umbrellas unfurl. Everything is uneven, but not Ko’s face.

Two Korean ladies, Jang So Yeon, 41 and Julie Park, 45, follow Ko, the latter praising her short game, the former admiring of her focus. Says Jang, “She doesn’t pay attention to the galleries.” Indeed, Ko gives the impression she’s meditating. Then, on the 13th, her game simply levitates.

A great shot is nothing without context. On the 10th hole, Ko is messy, her drive awry, then a chip refuses to stop and she has over three metres left for a par putt. She makes it, a roar echoes. Next hole there’s no rescue or recovery. She bogeys the par-four 11th.

By the time she arrives at the 13th, the tournament is tight.

“She could feel the pressure,” says Brooker. “She had a one-shot lead. But she didn’t look at the board again till the 18th.”

The par-five, 473m 13th hole starts with a drive which must thread bunkers and Ko barely does. Her first shot lands on the edge of a left bunker and she has no footing. She tries putting one leg on a bunker slope but it’s an unsteady stance. So she balances herself on the edge and punches the ball 50-60m. It’s the best she can do.

“I knew a lot of players were behind me,” Ko said later. “I needed a birdie.”

Except now she was playing her third shot while 200m from the pin.