A golden lesson from Shanti: Winning is within our reach

HANGZHOU – Around the bend she came like a rush of wind. A champion who, perhaps, you never thought you’d see in your lifetime. The female population of Asia is over two billion and no one right now runs the 200m on a track faster than a Singaporean.

The tape broken, gold won, Shanti Pereira gathered a Singapore flag and then, just taking the briefest of moments for herself, crouched on the track. First she overcame, now she was overcome. Then she ran back down the 100m track, towards some supporters and past a podium on which she would soon stand and weep again. Before joy, comes relief.

On Pereira’s torso was a bib on which her number, 748, and name were stamped. But really what should have been written on it was this: DREAM BIG. That’s how she got here, that’s what we should take from her. The power to not believe in ceilings and the diligence to stay the course. Later, her coach Luis Cunha would keep saying “discipline”. To him it’s not an idle word, it’s a lifestyle and a vow.

We should hail Pereira’s win – as we should of the sailors – and celebrate this gold. Winning is not the only thing in sport, but it’s a precious thing. Sometimes we’re shy in pursuing it, hesitant about whether we belong in elite Asian company, but there is no value to sport without boldness. Size of nation, or physique, can be a disadvantage but not a deterrent.

Before the Games, Danisha Mathialagan, the first female boxer for Singapore at an Asian Games, gave my colleague Kimberly Kwek a telling quote. “I feel as Singaporeans,” she said, “we are not taught to dream of the Olympics, we’re not taught to dream big. Because to many of us, it’s very unachievable... (But) Olympians are normal people like us. Why is it not possible? I think it’s very important to put these ideas into our younger generation, our future generation.”

It’s a sentiment I agree with and it is why Pereira is so valuable. Winning is not to be feared, this is what she tells us. Winning is stressful years and shaken faith and a fast time can take a very long time. But winning is within reach. It’s not that she saw herself on this podium, it’s just that she never stopped reaching for podiums.

Not everyone can win, or will. Second place is terrific, third is impressive, seventh is fine and ninth is adequate. The purpose is to compete fully, but the chase is for first. Even when we begin, we play for fun but also to win. To win against your sister in a race down the lane. To win in school, in your club, in your region and who knows, one day the continent.