A Games reminds us again that passion is priceless

In his novel, Brave New World, the English author Aldous Huxley wrote, “I want to know what passion is. I want to feel something strongly.” He should have attended these Asian Games, for in every arena you could hear the hum and hymn of devotion.

It is what I leave Hangzhou with, this powerful idea of why athletes play, this fidelity to a cause which seizes them, this commitment to some invisible goal which propels them. Yes, if they won a medal their nation might give them a cheque, a house, a car. But if they came fourth and anything after, thank you for coming.