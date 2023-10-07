Sporting Life

A Games reminds us again that passion is priceless

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Stephenie Chen's passion took her to a silver medal in kayaking, a sport where you have to suffer in silence. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
5 sec ago
Published
5 min ago
In his novel, Brave New World, the English author Aldous Huxley wrote, “I want to know what passion is. I want to feel something strongly.” He should have attended these Asian Games, for in every arena you could hear the hum and hymn of devotion.

It is what I leave Hangzhou with, this powerful idea of why athletes play, this fidelity to a cause which seizes them, this commitment to some invisible goal which propels them. Yes, if they won a medal their nation might give them a cheque, a house, a car. But if they came fourth and anything after, thank you for coming.

