A dream to play in Indonesia, says Singapore footballer Zulfahmi Arifin after Bhayangkara FC debut

SINGAPORE – On a pre-season tour of Yogyakarta in 2014 with Malaysia Super League side LionsXII, midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin witnessed the fanaticism in Indonesian football as thousands of fans packed the stadiums for friendly matches.

He had then set himself a goal of playing for an Indonesian top-tier side. Now 32, Zulfahmi has ticked that off his bucket list, after moving from Hougang United to Liga 1 outfit Bhayangkara FC in a deal that will run till the end of the season.

He made his debut on Thursday in his side’s 1-1 draw away to RANS Nusantara.

Zulfahmi, who has 63 caps for the national team, said: “I remember very vividly the three matches we played in Indonesia. It was amazing and the fans had packed the stadium just for some pre-season matches.

“My ultimate dream had always been to try and play in Japan and also in Thailand because of the style of football there but I also told myself that I must try to play in Indonesia someday just to have an experience of what it would be like to play each week in front of such fans.”

The former Hougang captain is the third local footballer to join Liga 1 in 2023. Fellow Lions Song Ui-young and Jacob Mahler joined Persebaya Surabaya and Madura United respectively before the start of the season.

He wants to continue to challenge himself and fly the Singaporean flag overseas. Bhayangkara is the fifth overseas club of his career and first outside Thailand after stints with Chonburi, Suphanburi, Samut Prakan City and Sukhothai.

And he hopes that his relentless search for new experiences can inspire others.

Zulfahmi said: “We have to keep trying to get out of our comfort zone and play overseas because that is how you can mature and also get the best out of your ability. A football career is very short and I had certain desires and ambition and I am thankful to god that I have gotten the opportunities to play overseas.

“What I would tell younger players is that every year, every journey of your football career must be a meaningful one. Because at the end of your career, you will look back to the years you played and you will want to feel fulfilled.”

The central midfielder had first heard of interest from Indonesia as early as June but he was reluctant to leave Hougang in the middle of the season. Bhayangkara came calling in October, which prompted him to speak to Hougang’s management, including head coach Marko Kraljevic, chairman Bill Ng and general manager Matthew Tay.

After receiving their backing, Zulfahmi made the move to Bekasi, West Java.

He said: “The three of them were really supportive and I am very grateful to them for playing a part in me being able to go overseas for this opportunity.”

Kraljevic said: “He is one of the most professional players that I have ever worked with and at 32, I felt that this could be his last opportunity to go abroad again. Let’s be honest, it is a better league so I was in full support of him moving.”

It also does not matter to Zulfahmi that the 2017 Liga 1 championship winners are rooted to the bottom of the league with nine points from 19 matches. They are 10 points from safety with 15 matches to go.

The appointment of head coach Mario Gomez – who won the Asian Confederations Cup with Johor Darul Takzim in 2015 – on Nov 1 has also boosted Zulfahmi’s confidence that the club can avoid the drop.

He added: “Despite where they are in the league, they are a big club and when you go to any club, you have to see it as a challenge for yourself too. And I am confident that we can pull the club up the standings by the end of the season. I am looking forward to doing all I can to help them.”