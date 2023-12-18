A confident Shanti Pereira is a great story for kids to hear

Of all the things a human can wear, nothing, no perfume nor shoes nor jewellery is as appealing as confidence. It is not tangible and yet you can sense it. It’s there in a person’s calm certainty or sometimes in their easy authority. With Shanti Pereira, though, whose best work is done with her feet, it’s fitting you can tell a new confidence in her walk.

Is that a spring to her stride? A stronger faith in her step? Has assurance shoved aside an old hesitance?

Whatever it is, to watch her now is a thing of joy especially because life once was grim. Indeed on Sunday, Dec 17, when I casually talk about Shanti’s hard days it’s enough to bring her older sister, Valerie, close to tears. Only family is witness as an athlete is pinned down by doubt. Now a page has been turned, which is precisely what Valerie is doing as she reads a book on Shanti to children at the Goodman Arts Centre.

What does Shanti do, she asks.

Fifteen kids on a mat shout: “Run.”

We’re in the verandah of Cafe Melba and Shanti, an ambassador for Oatside, is handing out free drinks. Her mother is here and her eldest sister, Shobi, and laughter fills most spaces. “She’s more sure of herself,” says Valerie of Shanti. “Her confidence has grown,” agrees Shobi. Together they wrote this book, Go Shanti Go, about their sister’s life which ends with the 2015 SEA Games. Now it requires a serious update.

I’ve wandered in this Sunday to do some Shanti-watching because it’s fascinating to inspect the world of an athlete after success. How do people react? Where does life take them? A man gathers his three children and asks for a photo. Shanti bends and she beams.

At the end of her victorious 200m run at the Asian Games was not just a finish line but a gateway to a new life. In these past months she’s spoken to corporates on “resilience” and “courageous decisions”, done a handful of school presentations and taken her medal to an award function. It’s heavy, people told her. But its weight is more profound than any scale can measure.

The athlete runs for herself in pursuit of a number on a clock. But this hunt for a fast time has no guarantee of success but only of pain. Artists might know a similar devotion but athletes are measured daily and harshly. Yet in Singapore we value this tribe only with some hesitation and don’t always appreciate the grand, grinding journeys of young people. And so to see Shanti find a little fame, to see kids look at her with some wonder, to have her talent acknowledged, is a victory in itself.

We chatted briefly a few weeks ago when she’d come to The Straits Times office to be interviewed as one of the finalists for our Singaporean of the Year award. Cameras circled her and their presence spoke to what she’d become. Even colleagues could sense her altered confidence, yet I wondered how she appraised herself. How does victory alter an athlete’s sense of who they are?

Do you feel you’re now at another level?

“I think so,” she replied.

How does it change how you think?

“I think it feels like I...”, she said and then paused. “I don’t know how this sounds”, she added and I smiled because this shy, gentle woman was trying to explain what confidence feels like and it’s never simple. “But,” she continued, “it feels like I belong with the elites. That just brings like a whole new sense of confidence and belief in myself. And I’m very comfortable with who I am.”

Shanti reminds me of a human trying out new shoes. Shoes she’s earned. But shoes she has to learn how to walk in as she negotiates a life of cameras and expectations. But I sense she will be fine because she understands her priorities and what brought her here. She’s famous because she’s fast and so she can’t afford to be slow.

“I am what I am,” she said, “because I’m an athlete. So I have to remember that. That’s where my hard work goes into. So my time is still spent knowing that I’m an athlete.”

The story of Shanti’s 2023 might feel written by Hans Christian Andersen but to call it a fairy tale is to undermine it. This isn’t mythical or far-fetched, it is gritty and authentic. And as I left the Goodman Arts Centre on Sunday, I took one scene with me: Valerie reading and Shanti listening to her story being told to another generation.

The fast woman sat still. The kids fidgeted. Something magical was in the air. What heroes spark is forever mysterious and often contagious.