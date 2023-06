On July 7th, 2003, the day after he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and said “I’m so far away (from Pete Sampras’ seven titles), I’m just happy to be on the board”, Roger Federer was ranked No. 3 in the world.

That Wimbledon an upcoming Spaniard lost in straight sets in the third round and his victor, Paradorn Srichapan, would say: “He got a big shot...He could be a great player in the future.” Rafael Nadal was No. 61 on July 7th.