The Chiam See Tong Sports Fund Charity Shield 2020 raised about $9,000 after some 400 fans paid $20 each to watch the Celebrities Sports Club beat the Singapore Ex-Internationals 4-3 at Our Tampines Hub last night. The match featured celebrities like Hady Mirza (above) and Devarajan Varadarajan and former Lions Indra Sahdan and Nazri Nasir. All proceeds will go to the fund, which aims to help children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds achieve their dreams.