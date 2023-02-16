Nearly $980k raised at One Team Singapore Golf Day

The One Team Singapore Fund received close to $1 million following the inaugural One Team Singapore Golf Day jointly organised by Sport Singapore and Singapore Olympic Foundation on Thursday.

A total of $489,600 from 35 corporates and individuals was raised at the event. With matching grants from the Government, a total of $979,200 will go towards the fund.

The event was attended by guests such as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Singapore Olympic Foundation chairman Ng Ser Miang, Sport Singapore chairman Kon Yin Tong, the event’s organising committee co-chairman Dr Chiang Hock Woon, national golfer James Leow and national swimmer Quah Ting Wen.