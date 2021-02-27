8 rides for HK debut

Ruan Maia, runner-up to Vlad Duric in last year's Singapore jockeys' premiership and who left while leading with eight winners this year, has eight rides for his Hong Kong debut tomorrow.

The Brazilian is booked on Who's Horse (Race 1), All Joyful (Race 4), Gallant Chevalier (Race 5), Toycoon (Race 6), London Hall (Race 7), Wine And Wine (Race 8), Happy Good Guys (Race 9) and Island Shine (Race 10). His mounts are for five different trainers.

"To me, Hong Kong racing is the best in the world and I'm just grateful for the opportunity. I will try my best and keep looking forward. I'm very excited," he said.