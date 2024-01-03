6 things to know about teenage darts sensation Luke Littler

Luke “The Nuke” Littler, 16, has taken the darts world by storm in his debut at the World Darts Championship. Against the odds, the British teenager is through to the final after beating compatriot Rob Cross 6-2 in the semi-finals to become the youngest-ever player to make the top two.

He will next face fellow Englishman Luke Humphries for a spot in the sport’s history books.

Here are some fun facts about the youngster.

1. 18 months old - when he started playing darts

There is a video of the Warrington sensation that shows him playing the sport when he was only 18-months old – it has since gone viral. He is seen in his nappies throwing darts at a board and hitting multiple 20s.