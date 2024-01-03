6 things to know about teenage darts sensation Luke Littler

Luke “The Nuke” Littler, 16, has taken the darts world by storm in his debut at the World Darts Championship. Against the odds, the British teenager is through to the final after beating compatriot Rob Cross 6-2 in the semi-finals to become the youngest-ever player to make the top two.
He will next face fellow Englishman Luke Humphries for a spot in the sport’s history books.
Here are some fun facts about the youngster.
1. 18 months old - when he started playing darts
There is a video of the Warrington sensation that shows him playing the sport when he was only 18-months old – it has since gone viral. He is seen in his nappies throwing darts at a board and hitting multiple 20s.
2. He loves kebabs
Littler has been photographed eating a kebab to celebrate his victories. His love for kebabs is shared by his countrymen – it is one of the most popular takeaway meals in the United Kingdom. One of the nation’s biggest kebab shops, Kebhouze, has offered the teenager “free kebabs for life” if he wins the world title on Jan 3.
3. Hitting the pubs
From Cheshire pubs to the Ally Pally (Alexandra Palace) in London, Luke has been a regular at his local watering hole since he was eight. His parents have been taking him to the pub five times a week since he was young.
4. He is a prodigy
Littler has been dubbed a generational talent and will be the youngest winner of the World Darts Championships if he beats Humphries. Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen, who won his first title at age 24 in 2014, holds the record at the moment.
5. School’s out.
The crowds at Alexandra Palace are in love with the teen and have been chanting “you’ve got school in the morning” after Littler’s matches at the World Darts Championship. But the 16-year-old is no longer in school after leaving recently and may not go return if he wins the £500,000 (S$837,870) prize.
6. Still a kid at heart
A trip to Blackpool in the North-east of England may be on the cards for Littler and his mates after he promised them an all-expenses paid trip if he wins the title. Rollercoasters and bumper cars await!