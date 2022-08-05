57,000 preschoolers celebrate National Day 'phygitally' through 57 kampung games

The games are part of the GetActive! Singapore Nurture Kids Festival. PHOTO: GETACTIVE! SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE - About 57,000 preschool children celebrated the nation's 57th birthday 'phygitally' by playing Kampung Games with a twist at the GetActive! Singapore Nurture Kids Festival on Friday (Aug 5).

Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, launched the '57 Kampung Games' collection, which comprise games contributed by the preschoolers themselves, as well as individuals from the sporting fraternity, including Team Nila volunteers, SportCares youths and national athletes.

Over 1,000 preschool children and educators were on-site at the National Stadium across four sessions throughout the day, while over 56,000 children across 500 preschools joined the festival virtually.

Some of the games played include a sporty version of traditional favourites like Eagle Catches the Chicks involving balancing beams and zig zag movement; Hopscotch involving words and pictures matching, balancing and throwing skills; and Bola Tin involving counting and mini-missions such as moving like a crab and imitating an aeroplane.

A total of 208 submissions were received, and 57 of the most creative ideas were curated for the '57 Kampung Games' collection.

GetActive! Singapore ends on Aug 8 at the Singapore Sports Hub, ActiveSG Sport Centres and selected heartland community spaces.

For the full line-up of events and activities, visit this website.

