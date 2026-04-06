$50 million matters only if Singapore football builds something worthy with it

Singapore football officials must take the $50 million and turn the country's love for the sport into something wide and wonderful.

Hey, the people who run Singapore football.

Just wanted to have a passing chat about the $50 million pledge. Crazy, huh!

On a rough, fun count you can buy 200,000 goal posts from Decathlon, 300,000 pairs of boots, 200,000 footballs, paint for lines, flags, cones and still have half the money left. Enough to start an overdue revolution. We can even manufacture signs like the one in Portugal which a friend showed me. It’s a warning to passing cars: Beware, children playing football on the road here. Now that’s a nation truly besotted by a game.

Of course, everything’s relative when it comes to money in sport. On one hand, $50 million probably isn’t sufficient in an over-spending world. Liverpool’s staff costs during their recent Premier League-winning season was US$428 million (S$549.8 million). And our pal Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary, according to goal.com in 2025, was US$4,027,872 a week.

Yet this is Singapore and we exist in a slightly different and more modest sporting league. Corporations are oddly coy about sponsoring and so $50 million is a windfall, blessing and godsend. Just ask your hockey cousins who’d welcome even $100,000 as would the rugby players.

But it’s OK, so much of sport is luck as long as you appreciate your fortune. You’re lucky that by some quirk of circumstance that you’re the most popular sport in Singapore. You’re also lucky that Forrest Li, the man behind Sea Limited’s donation, loves the game enough to open the vaults for you.

And so what people will tell you is this: Please, don’t waste this luck.

Sport builds character, we keep getting told, but struggle is also exhausting because the playing fields of the world have never been even. Literally so. Ask the softball player who once spoke about a field with potholes.

It’s tough out there. Two sailors once told me how they saved money in Europe by sleeping in their car in petrol stations. Other athletes will tell you about loans from dad and insufficient money for a full-time coach. Of course, to play is always a choice.

Yesterday I spoke to James Walton of Deloitte, whose love for sport runs so marvellously deep that he personally sponsors four athletes so that they don’t have to take on part-time jobs. He told me he’d been chatting with a board member of another national sports association (NSA) who jokingly told him they should get football to sponsor them.

So football people, remember all this.

Remember not the resentment towards you which some might feel – who gets $2 million bonuses for qualifying for a tournament not named the World Cup? – but the privilege you own.

Remember that what this nation – which never abandons you – wants is simple: A plan. Bring out a strategy. Tell us the time period for the $50 million. Show us what you’ll spend it on. Hopefully a lot on women’s football. Maybe not on too many projects else the impact will be diluted. Maybe just focus on young people and creating a base, a culture, a movement.

I have a story from cricket which you may wish to hear. One of the world’s great players, for whom hard work was like a daily prayer, once told me something intriguing. So many athletes, he said, have great passion but they miss out because they’re unlucky, or overlooked, or their talents fall short. But he was lucky and got his chance and so he owed it to those who got left behind to give his best effort.

And so football people, we expect the same from you. Recognise your opportunity and seize it. You owe people, too: Not just other sports who wish they were you, but those who follow you. So be accountable. Have high standards. Hire experts. Think big. Create something so sustainable, a foundation so professional, that one day you won't need another $50 million handout. “Take this gift,” says Walton, “and build a legacy”.

Be what you haven’t been so far: Be a role model to every NSA. In the way your players fight and how you as officials think. Let the former run on the pitch till their lungs burn with the heat of effort. It’s never only about winning, it’s about a willingness to persist. It’s an attitude which starts from the Lions and percolates down to the under-12s.

But let the latter, the administrators, show the way, by assembling systems, sharpening ambition, creating pathways, sandpapering ideas, and working insistently. All the greatest things are dipped in sweat. In a beautiful quote in a new documentary, Gerry McIlroy revealed that he once told Rory: “I worked eight years in a row, three jobs, 90 hours a week. Never stopped. You see, the more you put into anything, the more you’ll get out of it, son.”

So football people, earn this $50 million gift. Honour it by using it well. Salute Li’s gesture by making something worthy from it. Go then, build a dream.

We’ll be watching.