5 fun facts about Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez

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In his opening statement as Netherlands boss, Xavi vowed to instil attacking football, based on possession.

Xavi Hernandez was named the Netherlands coach on Aug 12, filling the vacancy left by Ronald Koeman since he stepped down after the Oranje’s 2026 World Cup exit. The Straits Times looks at the Spanish ace’s Dutch connection.

1. The Cruyff connection

Xavi’s idol is Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, one of the most influential figures at Barcelona, where Xavi won 25 trophies as a player. He would go on to manage the Spanish giants, realising Cruyff’s prediction.

The Spaniard said in 2021: “He told me they (Barcelona) would approach me someday. If football is a religion, Cruyff is a God. Johan was right. Being a coach is the closest thing to being a footballer. I followed this route. The tactical aspect of the game triggered me.

“I think I’ve developed my own way of playing by now. This is something Cruyff achieved with great success in Barcelona.”

In his opening statement as Netherlands boss, Xavi vowed to instil attacking football, based on possession. His ideology stems from Cruyff.

He once said: “I’m a footballing romantic just like Johan Cruyff. We like football that is attractive, attacking and easy on the eye. When you win playing like this, it’s twice as satisfying.

“I’ve always played attacking football: my footballing ideals are very clear and well-defined. I’ve grown up at Barcelona with that style and that’s the one I like. I think it’s good to win like that, by taking the initiative right from the off.”

2. The man to replace Koeman

This is the second time that Xavi, 46, is replacing Koeman. He succeeded the Dutchman at Barcelona in 2021, leading the Catalan side to their first league title in four years the next season.

3. Xavi to play for Xavi

Netherlands and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Xavi Simons, 23, is named after his hero and is expected to link up with his national team coach after he recovers from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Simons’ father, a former professional footballer and Barcelona fan, spent his whole career playing in the Netherlands. Together with his wife Peggy, they decided to call their son Xavi after she watched the midfielder dominate a game on television. They had not named him for five days following his birth and finally found inspiration.

Simons would join Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2010.

“I grew up in Barcelona, so my idol was always Xavi Hernandez,” he said. “That’s why I’m named after him as well.”

4. Learning from Dutch masters

Xavi played under two Dutchmen at Barcelona – Louis van Gaal (1997-2000 and 2002-2003) and Frank Rijkaard (2003-2008).

Van Gaal, who had three spells as Netherlands coach, was the man who handed Xavi his first appearance at Barcelona in 1998. Then 18, Xavi scored on his debut, although Barcelona lost to Mallorca 2-1 in the Super Cup first leg.

Xavi also learnt from Rijkaard as Barca went on to win the 2005-06 Champions League, the first of Xavi’s four titles in Europe’s elite club competition.

5. Milestone moments

Xavi made his debut for Spain in a friendly against the Netherlands in 2000.

He was also part of the La Roja team who beat the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final after extra time in Johannesburg, South Africa, denying the Oranje the chance to lift football’s most prized trophy for the first time.