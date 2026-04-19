4YO Banker’s Smile is on the up and up

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– Banker’s Smile cemented his participation in the RM 1 million (S$321,000) Selangor Mile (1,600m) on July 26 with a top-class performance in the RM62,000 Visit Malaysia – KL – National Textile Museum Stakes (1,400m) at Sungai Besi on April 18.

After his last run in a Cosmo C event over the same trip at Ipoh on April 4 when he soundly defeated the Group 1 Perak Derby (2,000m) runner-up Winning Stride, the Justify four-year-old galloper was pitted against tougher opposition in the Supreme A contest.

His opponents included the likes of Platinum Emperor, 2024 Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) winner Antipodean and Pacific Vampire.

But the Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained Banker’s Smile was more than up to the task.

Former Ipoh galloper Vincent’s Star (Mohamed Lukman), who was racing after a long spell of eight months, was the early leader from Pacific Vampire (Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui) and Banker’s Smile (Farhan Ghazali).

The Jason Ong-trained Pacific Vampire then took over the running and streaked away to a clear lead turning out of the back straight from Vincent’s Star.

Banker’s Smile stayed in third, ahead of Arigato (Mohd Ekdihar) and Platinum Emperor (Benny Woodworth).

Pacific Vampire was three lengths clear of Vincent’s Star at the 400m, while Banker’s Smile was next in line, followed by Platinum Emperor and Antipodean, who travelled much closer to the pace than usual.

At the 200m, Banker’s Smile slowly gained momentum and levelled up with Pacific Vampire. Platinum Emperor was also closing in. Vincent’s Star had run his race but Antipodean had yet to hit top gear.

With Pacific Vampire running on empty, Banker’s Smile ($26) quickly took over the lead and drew away to win by 2¾ lengths.

Trained by Ricky Choi Chun Wai, Platinum Emperor battled on under a 59.5kg impost to run second while Antipodean came home late to take third, another 2½ lengths away.

The winning time for the 1,400m on the long course was 1min 22.44sec.

Granted, Banker’s Smile had a postage stamp weight (52kg after claim) on his back, but the way the Australian-bred was able to settle behind the pace and come home strongly suggests he could be a top mile-stayer in the making.

“I wasn’t able to get to the lead today like his last two runs, so I had to sit behind the pace,” said Farhan. “He finished well.”

Owned by the emerging Singapore outfit Banker’s Stable, Banker’s Smile completed a hat-trick of wins with his third victory from six starts in Malaysia.

Formerly known as My Idol, he won twice over the mile from nine starts in Australia.

Lim, who has previously mentioned Banker’s Smile would be targeted at the Selangor Mile after his last win in Ipoh, said the light weight and well-executed ride helped.

“He (Banker’s Smile) is a promising horse and the light weight made the difference today,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“The (fast) pace was set by the other horses and the boy (Farhan) just had to sit behind the pace. It was a good ride from him.”

Lim and Banker’s Stable bagged a double when the $8 favourite Banker’s Baby duly obliged in the Visit Malaysia – Penang – Batik Painting Museum Stakes, a Class 4A contest over 1,150m under Nuqman Rozi.

The final four races of the day were called off due to inclement weather.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE