4,000 people for mass participation fitness race Hyrox at National Stadium

SINGAPORE – In a first for South-east Asia, Singapore will host popular fitness racing series Hyrox with the debut of a mass participation indoor race at the National Stadium on Oct 7.

Hyrox combines running and functional workouts with participants running 1km and doing a functional workout station – which is repeated eight times. The eight stations are: 1,000m SkiErg (indoor skiing machine), 50m sled pull, 80m burpee broad jumps, 1,000m rowing, 200m farmers carry, 100m sandbag lunges and 75 or 100 wall balls.

Dubbed the world series of fitness racing, Hyrox started in Germany in 2017 with 650 competitors and has since expanded to 17 countries with over 120,000 participants a year. Over 4,000 participants and 2,000 spectators are expected for the inaugural event here.

Over 70 per cent of entry slots have been snapped up since registration began two weeks ago, said organisers in a press release on Tuesday.

There are four race categories: open and pro (men’s and women’s), as well as doubles and team relay (men’s, women’s, mixed).

The 2023 season will feature 22 events in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Spain, Denmark, Italy, Germany, England, United States, Ireland, Hong Kong and Sweden, with the 55,000-capacity stadium at the Singapore Sports Hub the largest venue for the series.

Hyrox Apac managing director Gary Wan said that the Singapore leg will “change the Hyrox game entirely” as he welcomed “everybody and every body to join us” at the event.

Yazed Osman, Singapore Sports Hub group head, events and placemaking, added: Singapore Sports Hub remains committed to delivering new and exciting experiences for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome all Hyrox participants and supporters to the National Stadium this October.”

To help participants prepare for the race, fitness franchise Body Fit Training (BFT) has come on board as the official Hyrox training centre. BFT will be adding Hyrox-specific training programmes to their studios here and participants can sign up with the gyms.