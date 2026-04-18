3YO colt Chronicle King should go back-to-back

Race 1 (1,160m)

Youngster (5) DADS DREAM would have needed his last start after gelding. He should improve back in maiden company over this shorter trip with first-time blinkers fitted.

Older fillies (3) WISPINTHEWILLOW and (4) GATHERING WINTER have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

The Brett Webber-trained (2) God’s Country is also worth following.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) SHERIFF BILL BROWN took a big step forward from his debut outing to finish second behind Gimme Some Luck over the shorter trip of 1,000m at Vaal last time. The Lucky Houdalakis-trained 2YO could improve sufficiently over this extended distance to go one better.

(4) ONE STATE is also open to any amount of improvement stepping up to this distance on his reappearance, following a rest during which he was gelded.

Watch the betting on newcomers (8) SNAP YOUR FINGERS and (5) RAFE’S ORACLE.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) DOESYOURMOTHERKNOW and (3) IMPRESSIVE improved after pleasing introductions to finish close-up thirds in their respective races last time. Both will have more to offer, so they should play leading roles.

The well-bred (4) ONWARD should know more about it, after a satisfactory introduction. and can have a say too.

(5) PROPHECIES was collared late when finishing a game-in-defeat second over 1,600m, so she could be hard to peg back over this shorter trip with 2.5kg off the back.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) SENDAI finished a pleasing third over the track and trip on his Highveld debut, so the Fanie Bronkhorst-trained 3YO may be hard to beat with any improvement.

(4) QUEVANO showed early promise and was gelded after his last start when he finished fifth behind Status, so he remains open to improvement.

(2) NEBRASKA and (5) CRONUS have shown enough to be competitive.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Stablemates (10) PURPLE RAIN and (8) GREENANDGOLD built on pleasing debut efforts to finish in the money over 1,200m last time. On pedigree, both Sean Tarry-trained gallopers should have more to offer over the extra 200m so they could fight out the finish in this Maiden Plate.

(9) MISS RIVER DANCER fits a similar profile and her rider Blaine Marx-Jacobson’s 2.5kg allowance stands her in good stead.

(3) SAVARA’S PRINCESS has the form and experience to also make her presence felt.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) CHRONICLE KING made all under a big weight of 61kg when winning a similar 1,700m contest at Vaal on March 28 after a break. The CT Dawson-trained 3YO colt carries a one-point penalty but he will strip fitter. With Muzi Yeni doing the steering, he rates the horse to beat.

Trained by Alec Laird, (4) SUNSET RIOT is at the top of his game after back-to-back 1,400m wins and could pose a threat off a career-high mark, even over this extended trip.

The best-weighted (5) KISSHOTEN acquitted herself at Grade 1 level in the Empress Club Stakes last time, finishing fourth behind Double Grand Slam at Turffontein. The 5YO mare should have a say in the outcome off a two-point higher mark in her peak outing.

(6) WILLY MEET AGAIN appeals most of the remainder.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) FUTURE DATE and (3) KISSING MACHINE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting on March 26. They should play leading roles along with last-start winner (5) AZALEAS FOR ALL, who should remain competitive under a three-point penalty.

The unexposed 3YO (8) SCARLET O’HARA is not to be underestimated either.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(3) SAND SCRIPT relished the step-up from 1,160m to 1,700m – with a tongue-tie fitted – when beating male rivals last time. The extra 300m should unlock further improvement, so it could pay to follow her progress.

(8) SILVER FLARE has finished second in both comeback appearances and, in her peak outing, she would not need to improve much to play another leading role off an unchanged mark.

(2) ROSY LEMON and (1) SPECIAL STAR are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting over 1,800m and both should remain competitive over this extended trip.

Race 9 (1,800m)

A case can be made for most of these, but the value may lie with (5) ORANGE COUNTY, whose consistency could be rewarded at this level. The Stuart Pettigrew-trained 4YO gelding drops in class, races off a reduced mark from barrier 1 with the benefit of his rider Jacey Botes’ 2.5kg apprentice allowance.

The 7YO veteran galloper (11) FULL GO has finished second in three of his last four starts. They include a 1½-length beating behind World Order over the same trip three starts ago, so he would not be winning out of turn either.

(2) STORM AHEAD did not fare badly in his last two starts, so he could be worth following especially with Yeni up.