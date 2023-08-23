30 days to go, anticipation for impending Hangzhou Asian Games runs high across Asia

HANGZHOU – With just 30 days left before the 19th Asian Games open in Hangzhou, nations and regions across Asia eagerly anticipate the upcoming sports event.

Yasuhiro Inomata, deputy secretary-general of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee, expressed high hopes for the Hangzhou Games, believing they will undoubtedly be a success.

“Every venue is fantastic, and the staff as well as the volunteers are enthusiastic. Especially when riding the subway, the synchronised promotional videos playing outside the windows are awe-inspiring,” said Inomata, who paid a visit to Hangzhou in April.

Charoen Wattanasin, vice-president of the Thai Olympic Committee, praised the slogan of the Hangzhou Games, “Heart to Heart, @Future”. He interprets it as emphasising sincere interaction and mutual understanding, as well as the continuous journey toward the future.

Delegations anticipate making their mark in eastern China from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

“We are sending our largest Team Singapore contingent to the Asian Games. The athletes have their targets set and will be working closely with their performance team to meet them,” said Singapore chef de mission Koh Koon Teck. “I am confident that, if they continue to train well and keep their focus, they will be able to perform to the best of their ability in Hangzhou.”

Bhutan’s Lenchu Kuenzang, who will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle and is seen as a medal contender, said: “I have been shooting for about 10 years. I participated at the Tokyo Olympics and was able to break my record. Compared to the previous games, I am confident and I hope to record my personal best.”

A Hong Kong Olympic Committee official told the South China Morning Post, “Our overall sports standard has been improving, and major sports such as swimming, fencing, cycling, and athletics are sending strong squads.”

According to Yonhap News, South Korea is also dispatching its largest-ever delegation to the Asian Games, totalling 1,180 individuals. This number surpasses their presence at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang edition and even the 2014 Incheon one when South Korea was the host.

“After the quieting of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re finally welcoming such a grand competition,” Seoul resident Lee Seong-hui said. “Spectators haven’t enjoyed a large-scale event like this in a while; it will be a great celebration for everyone.”

The acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Raja Randhir Singh, believes the preparations promise a memorable and historic event.

“The Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee has done a remarkable job in their meticulous planning and preparations and they are ready to welcome the 19th Asian Games to Hangzhou and the five co-host cities in Zhejiang province in a few weeks’ time,” he said.

The Hangzhou Asiad will feature 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 483 events in 54 competition venues. It marks the third occasion China will host the OCA’s signature event, following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. XINHUA