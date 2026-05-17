2YO Reef Runner impresses on debut

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Reef Runner (Richard Fourie) opening his account on debut in the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,000m) at Kenilworth on May 16.

Two-year-old debutant Reef Runner more than lived up to trainer Justin Snaith’s expectations after he teared away to an impressive three-length win on debut in the 140,000 rand (S$10,700) Singapore Pools Trophy (1,000m) at Kenilworth on May 16.

And the cherry on top for the champion trainer was to have Reef Runner’s more experienced stablemate Navasnine finishing second behind the well-bred son of sprint star Rafeef.

Following his second in a similar Maiden Juvenile Plate over the same trip on April 15, Navasnine – who had South Africa’s leading jockey Craig Zackey in the irons – was the more fancied one among Snaith’s three runners in the second race named in honour of Pools after the Singapore Pools Trophy 2026 Pinnacle Stakes (1,800m) won by Pressonregardless at Turffontein on May 10.

Trainer Justin Snaith jubilant after Reef Runner won the Singapore Pools Trophy. PHOTO: CHASE LIEBENBERG FOR RACE COAST

Snaith’s third runner, Vessel Of Light, was another two-year-old stepping out for his first race.

Reef Runner bolted to the front from the outset under top jockey Richard Fourie, but he had to contend for the lead with filly Roman Beauty (Corne Orffer) on the straight course. Navasnine sat in third behind Reef Runner.

Passed the 400m mark, Roman Beauty floundered as Reef Runner ($52) gained the upper hand.

Navasnine loomed large from the outside at the 200m, but the son of Gimmethegreenlight just could not get past his stablemate and had to settle for second.

Let’s Celebrate (Gareth Wright) finished another 2¾ lengths in third. Vessel Of Light (Juan Paul van der Merwe) beat only two home in the field of nine.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and the Nic Jonsson-owned Reef Runner has now proven Snaith’s impression of the promising colt was right, even if there is room for improvement.

“He’s very progressive from day one, quite an aggressive type of horse,” he said.

“With such big action, it will be interesting how we place him in races, but he’s definitely shown good work at home.

“He’s a horse I think really highly of, pedigree-wise, just I don’t always like a horse that’s strong on the bit.

“When it comes to a race tactically, it makes it difficult. But he’s a beautiful-looking individual, very coltish.

“I did say to Nic that he should be here. He’s in Cape Town, but golf took the preference. He said to me ‘well, if you had been more confident, I would have been here,’.

“Well done to Millstream (Farm) for breeding him. I think we found the right field. The second horse (Navasnine), I think we need to do a bit change, but he should go close the next time.”

Snaith said he has not yet decided on Reef Runner’s upcoming assignment after his debut victory.

“I’m not sure but there’s a feature race coming up. I don’t think it’s going to be particularly strong,” he said.

“I think a lot of two-year-olds in the Cape that showed ability are headed up to (KwaZulu-)Natal, so it certainly opens up the race here.

“We will have a look and I have one or two other horses too.”

Fourie, on the other hand, was slightly concerned before the race, but was glad Reef Runner delivered in the end.

“He was green. I was a bit worried because the horse I felt at home compared to the way he went down was two different animals,” he said.

“But it’s just so beautiful to be able to ride such good horses. These two-year-old stock all around the country are these bombs. It’s exciting to see, on top of it all, it’s a Rafeef.”

The successful running of the Pools named race in Cape Town – hosted by Race Coast this time – continues to mark the Singapore gaming company’s growing presence in the South African racing scene.

“Singapore Pools is proud to partner Race Coast once again for the running of the Singapore Pools Trophy at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse,” said Pools chief product officer Simon Leong.

“This ongoing collaboration reflects a partnership that has strengthened over time, underpinned by a shared commitment to delivering high-quality racing experiences.

“As we continue to deepen this relationship, we look forward to expanding the breadth and appeal of South African racing, bringing more compelling and world-class racing content to our customers in Singapore.”

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg