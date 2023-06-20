$250,000 boost for junior development with BFG Golf partnership

SINGAPORE – In a boost to junior golf development here, the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) on Monday announced a partnership with local golf equipment company BFG Golf to support junior athletes in their ambitions to become champions.

Led by co-founders Lawrence Ng and Iskandar Tjokro, BFG Golf has pledged close to $250,000 to give young golfers the opportunities to develop their tournament skills in a quality competitive atmosphere in Singapore.

A series of junior golf tounaments will also be organised with the support of the SGA and these events will enhance the current SGA Future squad programme for players under 12 years old. More details on the events will be announced at a later date.

Ng said: “We want to make an impact on the future generations of the game. We are delighted to partner with SGA – the national governing body that also sees the value in our commitment towards supporting junior golf.”

Also expressing his delight at the partnership, SGA president Tan Chong Huat said: “We admire BFG Golf’s commitment to excellence and the development of junior golf in Singapore.

“This partnership will further support one of SGA’s three pillars which is to develop and strengthen our high performance and junior development programmess. It is part of our overall vision of establishing Singapore as one of the top contenders in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Ng Luo Yi, chairman of the SGA junior development committee, noted that the association also organises holiday golf camps for its future squad juniors to undergo training and skills testing with the national coaches. He added: “Having BFG Golf onboard will certainly elevate the overall development of our junior golfers.”