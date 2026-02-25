2030 French Alps organising committee CEO exits amid governance dispute

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: The logo of \"French Alps 2030\" at the press conference of the launch of the Organizing Commitee for the 2030 French Alps Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Lyon, France, February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 25 - The 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics organising committee confirmed the departure of its CEO Cyril Linette on Wednesday following other resignations and infighting between Linette and committee chief Edgar Grospiron.

Linette's departure had been expected after the committee officially cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two in a recent statement.

"At the Executive Board meeting held on Sunday, 22 February 2026, in Milan, the organising committee and stakeholders acknowledged the departure of organising committee Chief Executive Officer Cyril Linette," the French Alps organising committee said in a statement.

"This decision reflects the collective desire to give the organising committee fresh impetus through renewed governance at a time when, with its foundations now in place, a new key phase in the operational delivery of the project is beginning."

Other recent departures include those of director of operations Anne Murac and communications director Arthur Richer.

Organising committee chief Grospiron said the turmoil would not derail the preparations.

"The Games are now starting in a troubled, turbulent context, but the internal disagreements we have experienced within the organisation must not obscure the essential fact that the course remains unchanged and the operational work continues every day," Grospiron said at a Senate hearing.

"This governance crisis has no impact on the delivery of the Games," he said. REUTERS