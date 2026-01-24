2029 Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia postponed

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Neom, a megacity still under construction in Saudi Arabia, was set to be the host of the next Asian Winter Games initially scheduled for 2029. The event has since been postponed to a later date on Jan 24.

– The next edition of the Asian Winter Games, due to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2029 , have been postponed, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a joint statement on Jan 24.

“The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the OCA have agreed on an updated framework for future hosting of the Asian Winter Games, confirming the postponement of the 2029 edition to a later date to be announced in due course,” they said.

“Under the revised framework, Saudi Arabia will host a series of standalone winter sports events in the coming years. These competitions are designed to promote winter sports... while providing additional preparation time to support wider regional representation at future Asian winter events,” the statement added.

In August, the OCA had said preparations for the Games were on schedule after South Korea and China emerged as potential replacements.

The OCA in 2022 unanimously approved the desert kingdom’s bid to stage the Winter Games at its US$500 billion (S$636 billion) megacity Neom, part of Saudi Arabia’s splurge on major sporting events, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

However, Riyadh has appeared to stall on delivery of the ski resort and had discussed staging the event four years later than planned.

The Saudis were mulling over approaching South Korea and China to instead play host in 2029, according to reports at the time.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the OCA asked Korean Sport and Olympic Committee president Ryu Seung-min if the country would be willing to replace Saudi Arabia.

South Korea and China had been suggested as potential replacements because they have experience hosting the Winter Olympics, which were held in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Beijing in 2022.

China also staged the most recent edition of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin in February 2025.

The futuristic and under-construction Neom was set to feature a year-round winter sports complex in the mountains of Trojena. AFP