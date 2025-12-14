2025 SEA Games: Singaporeans in action, events to look out for on Dec 15

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

National swimmer Gan Ching Hwee will be aiming to complete a triple-triple as she races in the women's 800m freestyle on Dec 15.

SWIMMING

Heats (from 10am), finals (from 7pm)

Quah Jing Wen, Quah Ting Wen Women’s 50m butterfly

Chan Chun Ho, Maximillian Ang Men’s 50m breaststroke

Zackery Tay, Quah Zheng Wen Men’s 200m backstroke

Victoria Lim, Gan Ching Hwee Women’s 800m freestyle

Russel Pang, Glen Lim Men’s 400m freestyle

Ardi Azman Men’s 200m butterfly

Levenia Sim, Quah Jing Wen, Quah Ting Wen, Letitia Sim, Victoria Lim Women’s 4x100m medley relay

ATHLETICS

Feng Han Lin, Andrew Medina Men’s long jump final (5.40pm)

Calvin Quek Men’s 400m hurdles preliminary (10.15am), final (5.50pm)

Thiruben Thana Rajan Men’s 800m final (7.30pm)

Marc Louis, Mark Lee, Daryl Tan, Tate Tan, Xander Ho, Yan Teo Men’s 4x100m relay final (7.55pm)

Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Laavinia Jaiganth, Kerstin Ong, Shanti Pereira, Sarah Poh, Shannon Tan Women’s 4x100m relay final (8pm)

Bowling

Arianne Tay, Charmaine Chang, Colleen Pee, Nur Irdina Hazly Women’s singles preliminary (11am), quarter-finals, semi-finals, final (all from 3.30pm)

Events to watch

Athletics

In what looks to be his SEA Games swansong, Filipino-American Eric Cray will look to bow out in style as he looks to add to his haul of eight gold medals across six editions of the Games. The 37-year-old is targeting a seventh consecutive men’s 400m hurdles title, an event he has dominated over a decade. But the 2017 Asian champion, who has not raced since June 2024, could face a stiff test from Singapore’s Calvin Quek, who owns South-east Asia’s fastest time in 2025 with his national record of 49.75 seconds.

Weightlifting

Indonesia’s Rizki Juniansyah heads into the SEA Games in hot form after a standout showing at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships in Forde, Norway, in October. Competing in the newly introduced men’s 79kg category, the reigning Olympic champion in the 73kg division clinched gold with a clean and jerk lift of 204kg, setting a world record, and a total lift of 361kg. His country’s youngest Olympic gold medallist, the 22-year-old will be chasing another gold at the SEA Games.

Social moment of the day

Thailand’s James Rusameekae – a former professional volleyball player and Physical:Asia contestant – has been having fun at the SEA Games, posting playful photos of himself “trying out” different sports in support of the Thai team. PHOTO: RUSAMEEKAE/INSTAGRAM

Sailor? Taekwondo exponent? Archer? Shooter? Footballer? Not quite.

He has been popping up at venues too, including the swimming arena, where Malaysian swimmer Phee Jinq En managed to snap a photo with him.