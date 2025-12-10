2025 SEA Games: Singaporeans in action, events to look out for on Dec 10

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Quah Zheng Wen is among the swimmers in action on the first day of the swimming competition at the SEA Games in Thailand on Dec 10.

With the 2025 SEA Games officially under way, The Straits Times highlights some key fixtures and athletes to look out for on Dec 10.

Singaporeans in action (selected)

Chess

Men’s Makruk triple blitz team (Ashton Chia, Kevin Goh, Jayden Wong, Tin Jinyao) Prelims, Semis, Final (timings TBC)

Canoeing

Men’s canoe slalom kayak single (Ong Jun Yi) Prelims (from 11.30am), Final (from 2.30pm)

Men’s canoe sprint canoe single 500m (Lucas Huan) Prelims (from 10am)

Mixed canoe sprint kayak double 500m (Stephenie Chen, Lucas Teo) Prelims (from 10am), Final (from 4pm)

Mixed canoe sprint kayak four 500m (Alden Ler, Brandon Ooi, Stephenie Chen, Evan Ching, Kayla Angelina Thesman, Georgia Ng) Prelims (from 10am), Final (from 4pm)

Taekwondo

Men’s freestyle poomsae individual (Darren Yap) Prelims (from 10am), Quarters, Semis, Final (from 3pm)

Women’s freestyle poomsae individual (Nicole Khaw) Prelims (from 10am), Quarters, Semis, Final (from 3pm)

Men’s recognised poomsae team (Aloysius Yeo, Sabien Aw, Nicholas Khaw) Prelims (from 10am), Quarters, Semis, Final (from 3pm)

Mixed recognised poomsae pair (Diyanah Aqidah, Nicholas Khaw) Prelims (from 10am), Quarters, Semis, Final (from 3pm)

Ju-Jitsu

Men’s fighting Under-62kg (Danish Faiz) Prelims, Repechage, Quarters, Semis, Final (from 10am)

Men’s fighting Under-77kg (Fuad Bakar) Prelims, Repechage, Quarters, Semis, Final (from 10am)

Men’s duo show (Aqil Zubair, Firdaus Wahab) Prelims, Semis, Final (from 10am)

Women’s fighting Under-52kg (Atiq Syazwani, Ivy Seah) Prelims, Repechage, Quarters, Semis, Final (from 10am)

Women’s fighting Under-63kg (Ervika Trinny Kamarol Zaman) Prelims, Repechage, Quarters, Semis, Final (from 10am)

Swimming

Men’s 200m individual medley (Maximillian Ang, Zackery Tay) Heats (from 10am), Final (from 7pm)

Men’s 100m freestyle (Mikkel Lee, Quah Zheng Wen) Heats (from 10am), Final (from 7pm)

Men’s 100m backstroke (Quah Zheng Wen, Zackery Tay) Heats (from 10am), Final (from 7pm)

Women’s 200m butterfly (Quah Jing Wen) Heats (from 10am), Final (from 7pm)

Women’s 50m breaststroke (Elle Tay, Letitia Sim) Heats (from 10am), Final (from 7pm)

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay (Ashley Lim, Gan Ching Hwee, Amanda Lim, Quah Jing Wen, Quah Ting Wen) Final (from 7pm)

ON TV Catch the action live on Mediacorp Ch5 & mewatch SEA Games Ch01-06.

ONLINE Visit www.teamsingapore.sg/ www.straitstimes.com/sport and www.seagames2025.org/

Events to watch

Badminton

Home favourites Thailand will look to extend their dominance as they chase a seventh consecutive women’s team title, facing a strong challenge from Indonesia. In the men’s team event, Indonesia are aiming to retain their crown against an in-form Malaysia, who upset hosts Thailand 3-1 in the semi-finals. Malaysia last won the men’s event in 2005, while Indonesia have claimed gold in seven of the last eight editions.

Swimming

Keep an eye on Filipino-Canadian Kayla Sanchez, as she makes her SEA Games debut, starting with the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay on Dec 10. The 24-year-old, a multiple world championship relay medallist for Canada, will compete in six individual events and four relays. Born in Singapore to Filipino parents and raised in Ontario, Canada, she began representing the Philippines in 2022.

Interesting fact

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, made famous by Moo Deng – the baby pygmy hippo who became a viral sensation for her pink cheeks and playful antics – will take on a new role for the 33rd SEA Games. The zoo in Chonburi is set to host the mountain bike events on a specially built course within its grounds.